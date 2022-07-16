mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Your Old Droog & Teams With Madlib For "The Return Of Sasquatch"

Cole Blake
July 16, 2022 16:05
Your Old Droog - The Return of Sasquatch

Produced by Madlib

Your Old Droog raps over production by Madlib on his new track, “The Return Of Sasquatch."


Just a few months removed from his last album, YOD WAVE, Your Old Droog has released a new single with production by Madlib titled, "The Return Of Sasquatch." In addition to sharing the track, Droog also hinted at more music on the way.

"Something's brewing..." the New York rapper wrote in the description of the song on YouTube before adding, "Yodney Dangerfield + more coming soon."

One fan in the comments section theorized that the upcoming music could be a collaborative project between Droog and Madlib.

"I swear if it's a YOD and Madlib album then I'm gonna fucking scream," the user wrote.

Madlib has collaborated on full-length efforts with several rappers over the course of his career including MF DOOM, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

Another project would make for Droog's third album of 2022. He also released the album, Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream, earlier this year.

Check out "The Return Of Sasquatch" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stay low, not loquacious 
Cats is weirdos and they wonder why Droog is so evasive
Keep shit on a need-to-know basis

