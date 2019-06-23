The childhood classics that are collecting dust in your basement could be part of your next get-rich-quick tactic. If you've been looking for ways to make a quick buck, you've likely tried to sell some of the useless stuff that is just sitting around your place. If that's the case, you might want to take a look at what kinds of VHS tapes you've got leftover from your childhood. You might not think that they're that valuable but there are a bunch of people making some legit bank on their old Disney tapes. We're talking in the thousands.

As reported by Yahoo Finance, eBay has a number of old Disney tapes on their marketplace that are going for over $10K. Seriously. People are asking for extraordinary prices and the hits keep on coming in. One seller is asking for $25,476.50 for a 10-film Black Diamond set including Aladdin, Cinderella, Bambi, 101 Dalmatians, and more. The tapes all show signs of use and have not sold yet.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

If you manage to find a rare version of The Little Mermaid from 1990, you may be in luck because a different seller has listed that for $14,549.38, including a poster that has since been banned for phallic imagery. The seller says that the poster shows "a little merman's you know what."

So, what are you waiting for? If you find a gem and you aren't using it, go 'head and make some money!