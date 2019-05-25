For this very special Memorial Day Weekend edition of the FIRE EMOJI playlist, the impetus was on selecting the uttermost serious contenders, nothing flimsy, no frills, no nothing. Topping things off this week is the submission of YG's "Bottle Service," a standout off the LP he finally unveiled after lifting the moratorium concerning Nipsey's death.

Also new to the list was the cataclysmic "The London" released by Young Thug, Travis Scott, and J. Cole, the latter putting on a rather exemplary performance - commensurate with the level he's maintained since late 2017. In the same vein as Cole's commanding performance on "The London," Joey Bada$$, Erick The Architect and Issa Gold did battle with one another on the friendliest of terms. Of all the impressive posse cuts that took shape on Escape From New York, "Distance" graces our list this week.

Rounding things out this week, Dancehall star Shenseaa snuck into our list thanks to a persistent Tyga with "Blessed." Kevin Gates earned a spot with "Big Gangsta," Denzel Curry with "SPEEDBOAT," Joyner Lucas & Logic with "Isis," no to mention a 2nd reprisal for "the Aquarius’killa" on Flying Lotus' most recent display.

