Almost every network has made moves to provide its viewers with private streaming access and CBS is the latest to hop on the bandwagon with an upcoming rollout of CBS All Access. According to sources, Viacom (that owns Nickelodeon) and CBS are about to close a deal on its merger which means classic and beloved titles by the network will be available on CBS' subscribed streaming service.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Considering that Viacom doesn't have its own streaming service and Netflix did not renew the company's contract in 2013, it only makes sense to team with a new platform that can host shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer for an audience that will pay to stream.

"We look at each piece of content separately and through three different lenses: What's the value of that piece of content and how do you maximize it; second is the relationship with the talent; and third is what does it mean to our own platforms?" Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins told THR when discussing its content whether to keep for its own platforms or sell to a third-party.

"Demand for content from third parties is incredible," Viacom CEO Bob Bakish added. “And the combination of our assets and capabilities with the fact that some of our competitors are pulling back, makes this sector an enormous opportunity for ViacomCBS.”