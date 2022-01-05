Youngs Teflon Gets Retrospective On "6 A.M. On The Island"

South London MC Youngs Teflon has bubbled through the UK scene over the past few years. Fans have eagerly awaited his upcoming project which is officially on the way. Ahead of its release, the rapper took a page out of Drake's book and delivered his own variation of the "timestamp" joints. "6 a.m. On The Islands" finds Youngs Teflon sharing a vulnerable side of himself over pitched up vocal samples, reflecting on coming up in the game, his childhood, and the obstacles he faced to get to where he is today.

Youngs Teflon is currently revving up the release of his new project All Eyes On Me Against The World. Check out his new song below and keep your eyes peeled on his forthcoming body of work.

Quotable Lyrics

These boys CNN, puttin' war on report

Point they finger when they walk through the court

Could've made an igloo, all the snow that we bought

My n***as died foul, they got pork in they corpse