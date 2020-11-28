Youngs Teflon Gears Up For War On "Call Of Duty 3"

Youngs Teflon is an OG in the game. After emerging in 2010, he's cemented his status in UK's rap scene through each feature and release under his belt. Call Of Duty 1 and 2, both released in the early 2010s, became staples in his catalog. And with the PS5 officially out, there was no better time to return to form with the third installment in his mixtape series. The rapper's new project in stacked with 15 songs and total with little guest appearances. Dave makes an appearance on "Rule Of Two" while RV teams up with Teflon on "Bally Bop." Other collaborations on the project come from K Trap and Tiny Boost.

Peep the latest offering from Youngs Teflon below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track.