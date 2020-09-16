mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Youngs Teflon Aims For Timelessness On "El Classico"

Aron A.
September 15, 2020 21:12
UK's Youngs Teflon drops off his latest banger, "El Classico."


With over 10 years in the game, there aren't many out there who've been as consistent as Youngs Teflon. 2019, specifically, was a huge year for him as he released three projects -- Blood, Swvgg, and Blood, Swvgg, and Tears. However, even then, it was his 2010 tape Call Of Duty that planted a flag in his career as he turned the mixtape into a series.

The rapper came through with a brand new single off of the forthcoming third installment of the Call Of Duty tapes with his latest offering, "El Classico." With the menacing sounds of UK Drill blasting out the speakers, Teflon's reminds people of how certified he is in both the rap game and in the streets.

Check out his new song and keep your eyes peeled for Call Of Duty 3.

Quotable Lyrics
When we spin the block, it's a mazza
Shorty still scoring like gaza
No Classico, it's a classic
Trap made it whip it, no magic 

