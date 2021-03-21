YoungManny Connects With Sada Baby & Flo Milli To "Clap For 'Em"

Emerging rapper YungManny, hailing from the DMV, unleashed his playful new club banger "Clap For 'Em." His first release of the year, the track features the emcee crafting energetic verses with clever punchlines over a classic light melodic beat. He recruits Flo Milli and Sada Baby for the short banger, whom both have had massive career gains in the past year.

Notably, Flo Milli has been killing it with the features. The Alabama-native lent a verse to Tay Money for the cheeky single "Asthma Pump," and also appeared on Rich the Kid's star-studded single "Nasty." She comes through with the most enticing point of the track, shining on her verse as she rapped with her signature cadence.

As for YungManny, the rapper is known for his viral hits like "Moana," "I'm YungManny," and "All My Guys Are Ballers."

Alongside debuting the single, the trio debuted the trippy twerk-filled video for the track that pays homage to Sir Mix-A-Lot's classic banger "Baby Got Back." Check out "Clap For 'Em" below and drop a comment letting us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Blow her back out like a flat tire

Baby girl that ain't my baby 'cause I wrap mine

I with Flo in the club, Progressive

I'm in your hood and I ain't even checkin'



