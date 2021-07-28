For the Antetokounmpo brothers, basketball is a family matter. After the culmination of the 2021 NBA Finals, all three brothers currently in the league – Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas – are NBA champions. Even though that alone is an amazing accomplishment, the brothers aren't done striving for greatness. Youngest brother Alex, a 19-year-old professional player for UCAM Murcia of the Spanish Liga ACB, is chasing NBA hopes with a pre-draft workout for the Indiana Pacers that took place on Tuesday.

As a high school player at Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Alex was a first-team all-state selection in his final two years, with averages of 20 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks a game in the 2019-20 season. Despite having college offers to choose from, Alex decided to head overseas to UCAM Murcia to develop his game. While stats for his short professional stint overseas are scarce, it is reported that he impressed with Murcia's second team composed of younger players.

The 6'8 small forward is relatively unknown compared to his two-time MVP, now-NBA champion and Finals MVP brother Giannis, but he shares a similar overall physical build to his brothers and has a level of rawness to his game that can be developed in the NBA. Each brother entered the league with the "development project" label attached to them, and Alex would be no different. Though, Giannis has been quoted saying he believes Alex can be better than him when everything is said and done. At 19, there's a lot of time for Alex to develop in the league through G-League experience. Giannis didn't truly start to click in the league until his fourth year, after he signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In addition to the Pacers, Alex has also worked out for the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, gaining experience and pointers from established coaches across the league during the pre-draft process. Though their brother Kostas has signed a contract to head overseas in the Euroleague next season, it would still be an impressive feat for Alex to land on an NBA team and make it four siblings who have played in the league.

