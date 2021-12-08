YoungBoy Never Broke Again is trying out a new look, rocking some Kiss-like makeup in his latest music video. The rapper has gone viral with his make-up look, painting his face lighter and wearing dark, black shadow around his eyes, with black lipstick. The rap superstar explained that he's being himself when he wears makeup, saying, "Just, I don't know. I feel comfortable that way. It give me like, the goth feeling, like rockstars."

His switch-up has earned mixed reactions. YoungBoy is one of the most established rappers right now and he has a large fanbase that will love anything he does -- that crowd is saying that if YB is making visits to MAC Cosmetics, then they will too. The other side of the hip-hop community isn't feeling this look though and they're bashing him quite vocally, taking to social media to not-so-kindly request the rapper throw away all of his make-up products.

YoungBoy isn't the first hip-hop artist to experiment with gender norms and stereotypes by wearing make-up or women's clothing. Kid Cudi, Jaden Smith, Young Thug, and many others have all done so before the 22-year-old, who seems to be at the beginning of his experimentation stage.

Check out some reactions to YoungBoy's goth look below.