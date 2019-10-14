Youthful phenom NBA Youngboy, known currently as Youngboy Never Broke Again, has proven himself to be a viable superstar. Not only does he continuously win the hearts of young women around the globe, but his music has inspired thousands upon thousands to pledge fealty to his cause. Now, Youngboy is reaping the benefits of his talent. Having recently dropped off his new album AI Youngboy 2, the fans emerged in droves to support the Baton Rouge rapper. He's officially set to lock down the week's bestselling project, beating out competition from Wale's Wow...That's Crazy and Lil Tjay's True To Myself.

According to HHNM, Younboy's sequel is projected to turn in between 85-95k, while Akademiks has him sitting closer to the 100k mark. An impressive turn, and enough to secure him a healthy lead over his peers. Wale's project turned in between 23k–27k, a statistic that's unlikely to sit well with the lyricist. On the other hand, newcomer Lil Tjay's True To Myself yielded between 33k-42k, a promising start for the emerging star.

If this doesn't speak volumes about the current state of the game, what does? Congratulations to every artist moving units out there, and look for Youngboy in particular to continue is a ridiculous spree of upward mobility.

[via]