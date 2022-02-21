YoungBoy Never Broke Again Teases "Realer 2" With New Song "Opposite"

One of the most consistent young rappers of the last few years, 22-year-old Baton Rouge native YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially released his new single, "Opposite." The song continues a solid string of releases from YoungBoy in 2022, including his Colors mixtape and his "Flossin'" collaboration with Internet Money. Despite his producer claiming that Top would be taking a six-month break, it appears as though that plan has changed because, on Sunday, YoungBoy returned with his new single, also teasing a full-length release this week.

Only a month has gone by since the release of YoungBoy's latest project but it looks like he's already gearing up for the next, dropping "Opposite" and hyping up the arrival of Realer 2, a continuation from his 2018 tape. The first version included popular songs including "Slime Belief" and "Valuable Pain," and it looks like the next iteration is starting off strong with "Opposite."

"Ha ha ……should I drop realer 2 tomorrow???" asked the artist in the caption to his YouTube upload, teasing a release on Monday. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will keep you updated on YoungBoy's next moves, including all of his new music.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep me a ski mask, part of what I wear

Totin' on somethin' that'll knock down a whale

Wearin' on a fit that these n***as can't get

Wear the same sh*t when I'm playin' with the bears

Play 'round, shootin' sh*t, same fit in jail

Diamonds, they too big, get up out my ear

Same young man, steady totin' that flag