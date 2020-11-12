mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Youngboy Never Broke Again Takes Over YouTube With #1-Trending Track "Around"

Alex Zidel
November 12, 2020 10:37
Never Broke Again, LLC.

Around
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Youngboy Never Broke Again dominates on his new song "Around".


At one point yesterday, Youngboy Never Broke Again had the #1, the #2, and the #3 trending videos on YouTube. That speaks to the power of his fandom. As one of the top streamed artists of the year, the Baton Rouge stepper has seriously upped his reach, proving to be one of the young voices of the streets.

His surprise mixtape Until I Return is meant to hold off his fans as he crafts his next studio album, which, at this rate, could honestly arrive before the end of the year. NBA Youngboy has released a consistent stream of projects for the last four years, not stopping in 2020 as he delivers yet another dope tape.

"Around" is an early favorite from the record, which remains a YouTube-exclusive. This was the #1 trending video yesterday before YouTube crashed, which YB fans are taking credit for.

We posted the outstanding "Funds" yesterday from the project. Which song are you rocking with the most?

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck who want a team, I got money
I be fresh as hell loaded that's that thing
I say baby, round and round, round and round
Shawty let me hear you say my name

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
YoungBoy Never Broke Again NBA Youngboy new song new music until I return
