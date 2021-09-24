YoungBoy Never Broke Again Slides On "Smoke Strong"

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is very likely about to go platinum with zero features. The Baton Rouge-raised rapper is one of the most popular artists in the country, and with Birdman and Master P continually calling him the next face of rap, the 21-year-old has steadily continued his takeover, albeit from behind bars. He's been locked up for the last six months, but YoungBoy managed to put together his latest studio album from jail, dropping Sincerely, Kentrell on Thursday night to much fanfare.

Already, the album has been performing well on digital streaming platforms, and it looks like it will become the latest massive success in YoungBoy's growing catalog. One of the early highlights from the album is "Smoke Strong," which appears fourth on the tracklist.

The song follows a similar formula to some of YoungBoy's most popular songs, focusing on the rapper's love for cannabis, claiming that he smokes all day long, and only the best.

Check out "Smoke Strong" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Back up in that Nawfside, city known as Jigga City

My people see me outside, four-deep in that Honda Civic

Try to speak, don't even waste time 'cause they know right now I'm on business

Bought that stolo right from Mr. Ratchet

Broke with nothin' 'cause ain't catch nothin' up in it