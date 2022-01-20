Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming mixtape, titled Colors. The twenty-track body of work will reportedly be released tonight with one sole feature from Quando Rondo, who is signed to YB's Never Broke Again label.

After a week-long delay, the tracklist was shared on Thursday (January 20) ahead of the mixtape's release, uncovering the names of all of the songs that YoungBoy will upload to streaming services tonight. The mixtape will include previously released songs, including "Emo Rockstar," "Bring The Hook," "Emo Love," "Fish Scale," "Foolish Figure," and "Know Like I Know." Highly-anticipated records, including "Flossin" with Internet Money, will also drop tonight as a bonus track on the project.

The sole guest vocalist that appears on Colors will be Quando Rondo, who has had close ties to YoungBoy for years.



YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Colors" cover artwork

In recent weeks, YoungBoy has shaken up the hip-hop community, especially with his songs "Know Like I Know" and "Bring The Hook." On the latter, Top took shots at Chicago's O-Block, which prompted responses from Lil Durk, King Von's sister,NLE Choppa, Lil Reese, and more. Then, with "Know Like I Know," Top sent further subliminals at NLE Choppa and Lil Durk.

Check out the tracklist for YoungBoy Never Broke Again's upcoming mixtape release below and let us know which song you're most excited for.





Colors Tracklist:

1. Long Live

2. Bring It On

3. No Switch

4. Smoke One

5. 2Hoo

6. Do Marvel

7. How You Been

8. Expensive Taste

9. Cage Feelings

10. Dis & That

11. Gangsta (feat. Quando Rondo)

12. Know Like I Know

13. Bring The Hook

14. Fish Scale

15. Emo Rockstar

16. Emo Love

17. Snow Bunny

18. Foolish Figure

19. I Got This

20. Flossin (Bonus)