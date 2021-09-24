YoungBoy Never Broke Again Returns With "Sincerely, Kentrell"

Veterans and icons like Master P and Birdman have continued to sing his praises as the next superstar rapper to take over the game, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again is doing just that, albeit from jail. The Louisiana rapper may be one of the more controversial figures in the game at the moment, mostly due to his frequent run-ins with the law. Earlier this year, YoungBoy was taken into custody on federal weapons charges, and while he vigorously defends himself against the allegations, he has returned with a new project.

In recent weeks, NBA YoungBoy has shared several singles including "Life Support" and "On My Side," and now fans are relishing his 21-track effort, Sincerely, Kentrell. The album arrives on the heels of YoungBoy sharing a poem from jail, and the record is as introspective as his letters.

Stream Sincerely, Kentrell by YoungBoy Never Broke Again and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Bad Morning

2. Hold Me Down

3. On My Side

4. Smoke Strong

5. 50 Shots

6. No Where

7. Sincerely

8. I Can’t Take It Back

9. Rich Sh*t

10. Toxic Punk

11. My Killa

12. Life Support

13. Break Of Make Me

14. Forgiato

15. Baddest Thing

16. Nevada

17. Level I Want To Reach

18. Kickstand

19. All In

20. White Teeth

21. Panoramic