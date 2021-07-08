mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Returns With "Nevada"

Mitch Findlay
July 08, 2021 11:47
Nevada
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again keeps his momentum rolling with the new single "Nevada."


Despite having contended with no shortage of personal and legal hardship, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has established himself as an innovator of his hip-hop generation. So much so that even veteran artists like Soulja Boy have reserved a spot for him in their top ten rankings. And while he currently sits incarcerated on federal charges, YoungBoy continues to drop music at a prolific rate, coming through with his new single "Nevada."

Musically, we're looking at another melodic offering from NBA, who lays his heart on the line over an electric-guitar driven instrumental. "Don't know who I want, you the one I want," he sing-raps. "Never said I don't, that's that money talk / Drunker than a skunk, it go down in the room / Choppas in the trunk, baby, this that slime tone." 

Check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new single right now, and sound off if you'll be keeping this on steady rotation.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Don't know who I want, you the one I want 
Never said I don't, that's that money talk 
Drunker than a skunk, it go down in the room 
Choppas in the trunk, baby, this that slime tone

