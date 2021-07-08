YoungBoy Never Broke Again Returns With "Nevada"

Despite having contended with no shortage of personal and legal hardship, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has established himself as an innovator of his hip-hop generation. So much so that even veteran artists like Soulja Boy have reserved a spot for him in their top ten rankings. And while he currently sits incarcerated on federal charges, YoungBoy continues to drop music at a prolific rate, coming through with his new single "Nevada."

Musically, we're looking at another melodic offering from NBA, who lays his heart on the line over an electric-guitar driven instrumental. "Don't know who I want, you the one I want," he sing-raps. "Never said I don't, that's that money talk / Drunker than a skunk, it go down in the room / Choppas in the trunk, baby, this that slime tone."

Check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new single right now, and sound off if you'll be keeping this on steady rotation.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Don't know who I want, you the one I want

Never said I don't, that's that money talk

Drunker than a skunk, it go down in the room

Choppas in the trunk, baby, this that slime tone