YoungBoy Never Broke Again Refuses To Change On New Song "Emo Rockstar"

One of the most interesting artists of this generation, Baton Rouge-bred rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to make a statement as he reinvents himself following his recent release from prison.

Since getting out, the 22-year-old superstar has been sporting a new look, rocking facepaint, makeup, and implementing a more rock-friendly style as he experiments with his identity. Not everybody has been applauding the changes in his image but YoungBoy doesn't care. He's happily living out his rockstar aspirations, refusing to ever switch up in his new video for "Emo Rockstar."

In the track's visuals, YoungBoy wears light blue-green makeup on his eyes and lips. He raps about his love for face paint, telling his critics that he isn't paying any mind to what they're telling him -- he's going to keep doing him until the end.

Check out YoungBoy's new song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I say, mama, I'm a rockstar, and I don't care what these people think of me

I say that they should just leave me 'lone, none of their opinions, it don't get to me

Rock peace on my face, I got big, big loads on the way

I got bundles of blue hundreds

I won't take my paint off, just wanna be free so tell 'em, "Please take these links off"