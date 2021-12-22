mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Refuses To Change On New Song "Emo Rockstar"

Alex Zidel
December 22, 2021 09:35
43K Views
1623
37
Youngboy Never Broke Again via YouTubeYoungboy Never Broke Again via YouTube
Youngboy Never Broke Again via YouTube

Emo Rockstar
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
43% (25)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
3 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
12 MAKE IT STOP

YoungBoy Never Broke Again won't switch up on his new song "Emo Rockstar."


One of the most interesting artists of this generation, Baton Rouge-bred rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to make a statement as he reinvents himself following his recent release from prison. 

Since getting out, the 22-year-old superstar has been sporting a new look, rocking facepaint, makeup, and implementing a more rock-friendly style as he experiments with his identity. Not everybody has been applauding the changes in his image but YoungBoy doesn't care. He's happily living out his rockstar aspirations, refusing to ever switch up in his new video for "Emo Rockstar."

In the track's visuals, YoungBoy wears light blue-green makeup on his eyes and lips. He raps about his love for face paint, telling his critics that he isn't paying any mind to what they're telling him -- he's going to keep doing him until the end.

Check out YoungBoy's new song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I say, mama, I'm a rockstar, and I don't care what these people think of me
I say that they should just leave me 'lone, none of their opinions, it don't get to me
Rock peace on my face, I got big, big loads on the way
I got bundles of blue hundreds
I won't take my paint off, just wanna be free so tell 'em, "Please take these links off"

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  16  23
  37
  43K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YoungBoy Never Broke Again youngboy never broke again NBA Youngboy makeup new song rockstar
37 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YoungBoy Never Broke Again Refuses To Change On New Song "Emo Rockstar"
1623
37
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject