YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reflects On Success With "Carter Son"

While his lengthy moniker might be longer than the average rap name, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's name will likely prove prophetic over time. The rapper has been steadily cementing himself as one of the game's most genuine new voices, and has reaped the rewards by way of a loyal fanbase. Case in point, his recent AI Youngboy project was confirmed to have moved close to one-hundred thousand units in its first week, cementing him as a heavy hitter.

If you find yourself scratching your head at this revelation, perhaps you haven't been listening to the music itself, but rather getting scared off by some of his extracurricular activities. Should you be counted among this group, take a listen to the introductory cut "Carter Son." Taking to an emotional guitar progression, YoungBoy sets the tone with an update on his frustrations and obstacles since overcome. Once again, his voice remains an integral piece of the puzzle, packing emotion that has undoubtedly resonated with his base. Love him or hate him, you can't deny the scope of his talent.

Quotable Lyrics

Made n***a, bought my own Rollie

But if them crackers pull me over, they gon' say I stole it

Good mornin', we on it, I went bought two S trophies

My father left my sis and bros, to them, I feel I owed it

But let's not be heroic, 'cause everybody roguish

They don't want us totin' guns, but they let the fuckin' killers tote it