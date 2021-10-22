Good news for YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans... it looks like there's a chance the superstar rapper gets released from jail today.

According to a post from media personality DJ Akademiks, who is close with the Baton Rouge rapper, it's possible that a judge allows YoungBoy to be released from jail and serve house arrest in Utah. Earlier this week, the rapper's legal team proposed a plan that would include him moving permanently to Utah to live with an adoptive family. YoungBoy has grown very close to one of his old tutors, spending a lot of time with her extended family. However, prosecutors are unsure if it's a good idea to free YoungBoy, noting that the rapper had been in a fight in jail, and was a danger to himself and others outside.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to Akademiks' post, a decision may be reached today regarding whether YoungBoy will be released on house arrest. As more information comes out regarding this developing story, we will keep you posted.

YoungBoy has been incarcerated for over six months, getting locked up in March after a short police pursuit. He recently released a #1 album from behind bars, titled Sincerely, Kentrell.

Stay tuned for more updates. Free YoungBoy.