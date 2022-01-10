mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Isn't Proud Of Himself On "Foolish Figure"

Alex Zidel
January 10, 2022 10:13
Foolish Figure
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again considers himself a "Foolish Figure," not a superstar, in his new song.


Despite his aggressive demeanor and numerous controversies, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is truly a one-of-a-kind, special artist. The 22-year-old Baton Rouge-based rapper has been through his fair share of hardships throughout his life and music career but his experiences have helped him evolve into a unique type of artist -- one that can equally tap into his emotional vulnerability and create playlist-appropriate music to drive around to. After his release from prison last year, YoungBoy continued to release some of his best music, including the introspective "Heart & Soul."

While he doesn't go as deep into his feelings on the newly released single "Foolish Figure," he does dispute his status as a "superstar" in the lyrics, preferring to call himself a "foolish figure." He says that he's not proud of himself in the first verse before telling his fans that he's not strong, he's actually broken down. 

It seems as though YoungBoy is in a tough place. Thankfully, he has his musical outlet to help him navigate his emotions though.

"I say what I want I go where I want f*ck these n***as I ain’t gone say too much love y’all," wrote YB in the caption to his YouTube video.

Listen to the song below and stay tuned for the rapper's upcoming mixtape, coming within the next two weeks.

Quotable Lyrics:

I need you to hold on, Kentrell
You gotta carry on and don't fail
They know that I get it on by myself
How it feel? They know that I don't care
If you gotta go to school, my n***a
I done made it here without no rules, my n***a
Love 'em all, you know that I ain't chose a n***a
They tell me I'm a star, I'm just a foolish figure

