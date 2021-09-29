mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Youngboy Never Broke Again Is Riding High On "Footstep"

Aron A.
September 28, 2021 20:12
Footstep
NBA Youngboy

Another banger added to NBA Youngboy's "Sincerely, Kentrell" tracklist.


There are few rappers these days with a catalog like Youngboy Never Broke Again. Before he was locked up, it was practically a regular occurrence to wake up and find a loose single he released become the #1 video on the platform. Then, there's the vault of records that ended up leaking on the Internet that remains equally popular among his fans as official releases.

Most artists don't even bother releasing leaked records officially but Youngboy is evidently a different case than most. Today, he updated the tracklist for Sincerely, Kentrell with two new bonus tracks including "Footstep," a single that made its way onto the Internet earlier this year.

Youngboy's two new records arrived amid reports that his new album could dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy from the top spot on the Billboard 200. While the official numbers will come out at the top of next week, these two new singles could help boost his streaming numbers to #1.

Quotable Lyrics
Draco come from Pakistan
Fuck that charge, say, "Sell that Xan'"
We gon' ride down slow and blow that man
Keep Bs on me, that's Taliban

NBA Youngboy
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
