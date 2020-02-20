Youngoy Never Broke Again is all set to drop off his brand new album Still Flexin Still Steppin tomorrow, having recently shared the full tracklist. And while his new music video for "Bad Bad" might ultimately land the rapper in some hot water, all signs point to an otherwise fruitful run for the New Orleans rapper - at least where his music is concerned. Prolific as they come, few can say that NBA hasn't been putting in studio hours, sometimes even allowing his fans a glimpse behind the curtain.

During a recent vocal session, YoungBoy actually went live on Instagram while laying down some ad-libs, providing an interesting perspective on his creative process. In essence it's a stripped-down ad-lib track being performed in real-time, providing a surreal and at times amusing effect. But given that this is only an ad-lib track, it's likely that the final product will come together in harmonious fashion - such is the beauty of a savvy engineer.

Whether this one ultimately appears on Still Flexin Still Steppin remains to be seen, it's clear that YoungBoy has no intention of slowing his output. How many albums do you think he's got in the tank for 2020?