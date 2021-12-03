mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gets Personal On New Songs "Heart & Soul" & "Alligator Walk"

Alex Zidel
December 03, 2021 10:29
7.2K Views
1612
20
Youngboy Never Broke Again via YouTubeYoungboy Never Broke Again via YouTube
Youngboy Never Broke Again via YouTube

Heart & Soul / Alligator Walk
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
60% (34)
Rate
Audience Rating
19 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
3 NOT FEELING IT
11 MAKE IT STOP

NBA YoungBoy drops two new songs "Heart & Soul" and "Alligator Walk."


The two new songs from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, which were uploaded to his YouTube account on Thursday night, show the polar extremes that the 22-year-old rap superstar operates on. On "Heart & Soul," the Baton Rouge native opens up about his return from a six-month stint in jail, telling himself that he needs to smarten up so he can be there for all of his kids. On "Alligator Walk," he gets his fans hyped up with a booming record that sounds prepped for the club.

Proving his versatility once again, YoungBoy's double release starts off with a video filmed inside of his Utah home as he remains on house arrest, and you can hear the pain in his voice as he sings about blaming himself for all of the obstacles he had to overcome this year. "Alligator Walk" will have you feeling a whole other set of emotions, coming in with fire as YoungBoy marks his return on this one, impacting the streets and the clubs with a harder vibe.

Listen to his two new records below, and stay tuned for the rapper's upcoming joint project with Birdman dropping soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

Went to jail, came home, time passed, went back again
All the pain I felt inside myself, thought it would never end
I just thought I would blame myself, can't even blame my friends
I was criticizing myself like you ain't never gon' win
Kentrell, you got to man up, you done had all these kids
I'm like, Kentrell you got to stand up, it's your time, I see it

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  16  12
  20
  7.2K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YoungBoy Never Broke Again NBA Youngboy youngboy never broke again new music new songs
20 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gets Personal On New Songs "Heart & Soul" & "Alligator Walk"
1612
20
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject