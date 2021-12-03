YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gets Personal On New Songs "Heart & Soul" & "Alligator Walk"

The two new songs from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, which were uploaded to his YouTube account on Thursday night, show the polar extremes that the 22-year-old rap superstar operates on. On "Heart & Soul," the Baton Rouge native opens up about his return from a six-month stint in jail, telling himself that he needs to smarten up so he can be there for all of his kids. On "Alligator Walk," he gets his fans hyped up with a booming record that sounds prepped for the club.

Proving his versatility once again, YoungBoy's double release starts off with a video filmed inside of his Utah home as he remains on house arrest, and you can hear the pain in his voice as he sings about blaming himself for all of the obstacles he had to overcome this year. "Alligator Walk" will have you feeling a whole other set of emotions, coming in with fire as YoungBoy marks his return on this one, impacting the streets and the clubs with a harder vibe.

Listen to his two new records below, and stay tuned for the rapper's upcoming joint project with Birdman dropping soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

Went to jail, came home, time passed, went back again

All the pain I felt inside myself, thought it would never end

I just thought I would blame myself, can't even blame my friends

I was criticizing myself like you ain't never gon' win

Kentrell, you got to man up, you done had all these kids

I'm like, Kentrell you got to stand up, it's your time, I see it