It's a new year, and with it comes a renewed focus for one of the game's biggest young stars. In the past YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the reigning king of YouTube streams, has found himself caught up in tabloid-spun debauchery, to the point where his antics came to overshadow the quality of his music. Now, following a sudden spell of favorable legal fortune, all signs point to a renewed focus on his craft.

We've already seen footage of himself and Rich The Kid holed up in a recording studio, complete with a picturesque winter view at that. It stands to reason that YoungBoy closed out the year with music on his mind, fueled by unshakeable camaraderie with his partner in crime. Today, YoungBoy took to Twitter to express sincere gratitude toward Rich The Kid, the man he has deemed to be his own blood. "Thanks for being my brother my friend we’ll count millions to the end," he writes, alongside a picture of them in the stu.

It's unclear whether Rich will be playing a larger role in YoungBoy's upcoming project, whatever that may be. But it seems likely that we'll be getting, at the very least, a few new tracks from the duo. What do you make of this bromance -- and on a topical note, how does it translate on a musical front?