Youngboy Never Broke Again Drops New Song "Funds" From Surprise Mixtape

"Funds" is one of the best songs Youngboy Never Broke Again has released all year.

The superstar rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana has one of the strongest work ethics in the game, seemingly living inside of the recording studio and delivering dozens and dozens of singles, mixtapes, albums, and more throughout the last four years. His consistency is unmatched and, while he may miss at times, his ratio of hits vs. misses is strongly in his favor.

This year, we've already heard new projects from NBA Youngboy, including the recently-released Top album, the Still Flexin, Still Steppin mixtape, the 38 Baby 2 sequel, and his Never Broke Again collaborative tape. With Until I Return, which dropped last night, that makes five projects released... during a pandemic year. Clearly, Youngboy Never Broke Again could care less about a virus derailing things for him.

"Funds" is one of the standouts from the surprise mixtape, showing the 21-year-old rapper at his best. The beat features a guitar loop, which has proven to be formulaic for a hit in recent times. YB runs circles on this beat, fitting his style perfectly.

Listen to the dope new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Walk up at Saks and spent 80 grand

It won't be the opps

Broke ass n***as start to diss, he a fan

Tell a young n***a just stop it

And I been getting money since I learned that I can

