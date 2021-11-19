mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Single "Tweet Bird" From Compilation Album With P Yungin, Meechy Baby, Rojay MLP, & Rjae

Alex Zidel
November 19, 2021 11:07
3.6K Views
26
1
Never Broke Again/Motown RecordsNever Broke Again/Motown Records
Never Broke Again/Motown Records

Tweet Bird
Never Broke Again Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rojay MLP, Meechy Baby, P Yungin & Rjae

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
4 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

YoungBoy Never Broke Again links with Rojay MLP, Meechy Baby, P Yungin, and Rjae on "Tweet Bird."


Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has returned with new music, dropping his first label compilation album with Never Broke Again as part of his new partnership with Motown Records. The full-length project includes contributions from Quando Rondo, NoCap, Big B, and other members of the collective, including rising artists P Yungin, Rojay MLP, Rjae, and Meechy Baby, who are all featured on the single "Tweet Bird."

The new single from Never Broke Again's compilation project starts off with YoungBoy spitting a verse about disloyalty before Rojay MLP, Meechy Baby, Rjae, and P Yungin take over. The song is one of a couple that YoungBoy appears on from the new release, and it's a clear standout from the entire album.

Check out "Tweet Bird" below and let us know who you think came the hardest.


Quotable Lyrics:

Pretend like you feeling slime
When you really feel like I ain't shit inside
Insecure walking dead he a lonely n***a
He ain't loyal to him, he ain't loyal to y'all
Only care about himself when it's feelings involved
Bitch made me come out my draws
Then say I need help when she took my phone
And call herself tryna cut me off

Never Broke Again
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  6
  1
  3.6K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Never Broke Again YoungBoy Never Broke Again Rojay MLP Meechy Baby P Yungin Rjae NBA Youngboy youngboy never broke again
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Single "Tweet Bird" From Compilation Album With P Yungin, Meechy Baby, Rojay MLP, & Rjae
26
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject