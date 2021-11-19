YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Single "Tweet Bird" From Compilation Album With P Yungin, Meechy Baby, Rojay MLP, & Rjae

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has returned with new music, dropping his first label compilation album with Never Broke Again as part of his new partnership with Motown Records. The full-length project includes contributions from Quando Rondo, NoCap, Big B, and other members of the collective, including rising artists P Yungin, Rojay MLP, Rjae, and Meechy Baby, who are all featured on the single "Tweet Bird."

The new single from Never Broke Again's compilation project starts off with YoungBoy spitting a verse about disloyalty before Rojay MLP, Meechy Baby, Rjae, and P Yungin take over. The song is one of a couple that YoungBoy appears on from the new release, and it's a clear standout from the entire album.

Check out "Tweet Bird" below and let us know who you think came the hardest.





Quotable Lyrics:

Pretend like you feeling slime

When you really feel like I ain't shit inside

Insecure walking dead he a lonely n***a

He ain't loyal to him, he ain't loyal to y'all

Only care about himself when it's feelings involved

Bitch made me come out my draws

Then say I need help when she took my phone

And call herself tryna cut me off