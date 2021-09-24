YoungBoy Never Broke Again presently has the #1 album on Apple Music, surpassing Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his new album Sincerely Kentrell. If he follows suit on the Billboard charts, he will effectively become just the third rapper to ever release a #1 album from behind bars, joining an exclusive group consisting of Tupac Shakur and Lil Wayne.

Though the album has only been out for a half-day, YoungBoy fans have been going crazy about the fresh release on social media, sharing their takes on which songs are the best and whether this has the potential to be one of the best albums that dropped this year.



While some fans are getting a little too extreme with their praise for the album by calling YoungBoy the greatest rapper of all time, more level-headed fans are appreciating YB's consistency with his full-length releases, celebrating the fact that despite being locked up for the last six months, the rapper still found a way to deliver his latest body of work.

"YoungBoy" was a trending topic on Twitter for much of this morning with hip-hop fans reacting to him having no features on his album. Let us know your first impressions of the album in the comments and be sure to stream it here.