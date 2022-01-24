mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Details A Life Of Crime On "Bring It On"

Cole Blake
January 23, 2022 19:54
Bring It On
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album features some of his best tracks yet.


YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album, Colors, is here, and with it, some of the rapper's best tracks to date. The project's second song, "Bring It On," is an early highlight.

"Bring It On" kicks off with YoungBoy rapping in a whisper. He goes on to sing about trying to raise his children amidst a life of crime.

Following the release of Colors, YoungBoy is expected to spend the next half of 2022 in the dark, according to producer Jason “Cheese” Goldberg.

“PSA: A select few songs probably (maybe) will drop from now until then but Top will not be seen or heard from into his album approximately #6months from now,” Goldberg recently wrote on Instagram. “We have some amazing songs for you thank you for everything #HealingTime #RockPeace #ForeverBro.”

Check out "Bring It On" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell 'em bring it on, let's get it (Oh-oh, oh)
Mama, I got demons inside my body
All these n****s gon' get it, they knowin' how I'm rockin'
I tell 'em bring it on, let's get it (Oh-oh, oh, oh)

