YoungBoy Never Broke Again Comes Through With New Song "Kacey Talk"

Youngboy Never Broke Again has been teasing his new song "Kacey Talk" all week and finally, it has arrived.

After dropping the cover artwork with a couple of his kids taking center stage, the 20-year-old rapper is officially back with his new single "Kacey Talk." This follows the release of his new single "All In" and his Fast 9 soundtrack addition, "One Shot" with Lil Baby.

"Kacey Talk" is a guitar-driven banger, featuring some quick vocals from NBA Youngboy's daughter Kacey. An unreleased version of this song has been floating around for a minute so it's nice to finally see this available on streaming services.

Listen to the new song below and let us know if you're rocking with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Quarter million chain, quarter million car, wow

I know how to get it, poker in my momma house

Million-dollar business, I ain't never turn it down

Me and Kacey in this bitch