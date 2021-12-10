YoungBoy Never Broke Again Comes Through Blazing On "Stuck With Me"

Birdman has always been one of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's biggest supporters, saying a few months ago that he believes the rapper will end up becoming the biggest rap superstar in the world. They have been teasing a collaborative mixtape for a few weeks, pump-faking fans by announcing that the project would be out one week ago. Instead, YoungBoy dropped two singles, "Heart & Soul" and "Alligator Walk," which both made the project's cut. On Friday (December 10), the pair finally came through with the full mixtape, which also includes the blazing-hot "Stuck With Me."

"Stuck With Me" is a fan-favorite from the new project, closing out the tracklist with plenty of energy as YoungBoy speeds through his signature style. It starts off with an anecdote from Birdman before YoungBoy takes over the rest of the way.

Let us know what you think about "Stuck With Me" in the comments below and check out From The Bayou here.

Quotable Lyrics:

They let me out, he scared now

YoungBoy home and with the shit

Daylight we be zippin' shit

Know we love them four-doors n***a

Walk 'em down, that's toe-to-toe

My cousin in that stolo n***a

We gon' knock 'em down right by the store

He a opp pack, we gon' roll that n***a

N***a talk that shit but know he know

When I catch 'em I'ma show that n***a