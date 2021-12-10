mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Comes Through Blazing On "Stuck With Me"

Alex Zidel
December 10, 2021 11:24
2.6K Views
910
5
Big38 Enterprise/Cash MoneyBig38 Enterprise/Cash Money
Big38 Enterprise/Cash Money

Stuck With Me
YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Birdman

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
53% (18)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
6 MAKE IT STOP

YoungBoy Never Broke Again closes out his new collaborative project with Birdman with the blazing hot "Stuck With Me."


Birdman has always been one of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's biggest supporters, saying a few months ago that he believes the rapper will end up becoming the biggest rap superstar in the world. They have been teasing a collaborative mixtape for a few weeks, pump-faking fans by announcing that the project would be out one week ago. Instead, YoungBoy dropped two singles, "Heart & Soul" and "Alligator Walk," which both made the project's cut. On Friday (December 10), the pair finally came through with the full mixtape, which also includes the blazing-hot "Stuck With Me."

"Stuck With Me" is a fan-favorite from the new project, closing out the tracklist with plenty of energy as YoungBoy speeds through his signature style. It starts off with an anecdote from Birdman before YoungBoy takes over the rest of the way. 

Let us know what you think about "Stuck With Me" in the comments below and check out From The Bayou here.

Quotable Lyrics:

They let me out, he scared now
YoungBoy home and with the shit
Daylight we be zippin' shit
Know we love them four-doors n***a
Walk 'em down, that's toe-to-toe
My cousin in that stolo n***a
We gon' knock 'em down right by the store
He a opp pack, we gon' roll that n***a
N***a talk that shit but know he know
When I catch 'em I'ma show that n***a

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  9  10
  5
  2.6K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Birdman NBA Youngboy From The Bayou new music
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YoungBoy Never Broke Again Comes Through Blazing On "Stuck With Me"
910
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject