First-week sales have become a phenomenon among mainstream music fans, comparing artists based on their popularity and sales figures. Following this month's surprise after Gunna surpassed The Weeknd in first and second-week sales, it looks like DS4EVER will outlast Dawn FM yet again as the album will win the race for a third straight week.

As for this week's debuts on the album charts, Baton Rouge-based artist YoungBoy Never Broke Again is looking comfortable at the #3 position with over 69,000 first-week sales projected on his new mixtape, Colors. Of those numbers, approximately 1,600 are pure sales. The project elicited much fanfare following the release of a few singles, including "Bring The Hook" and "Know What I Know," in which he disses O-Block and throws subliminals at Lil Durk and NLE Choppa. Despite his strong debut, Gunna is still expected to stay strong at #2 with just over 2,000 more sales.



In the first position next week, Disney's Encanto soundtrack continues to dominate with two separate songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Elsewhere in next week's top ten albums will be The Weeknd at #4 with 47,000 approximate sales. Another of his albums, The Highlights, appears at #7 with 32,600 sales. Drake's Certified Lover Boy is one spot lower with 200 fewer sales. Doja Cat follows at #9 and the late Meat Loaf re-enters the Top 10 with Bat Out Of Hell.

