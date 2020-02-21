mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Back On His Bruce Wayne On "Bat Man"

Mitch Findlay
February 21, 2020 10:06
Bat Man
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again dons the cape and cowl on "Bat Man," his "no lethal force" rule be damned.


Not only is New Orleans sensation YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Still Flexin -- he's also Still Steppin. Together these qualities have combined to make his most complete album in a minute, a concise melodic dose of fourteen bangers. Though it's hard to single out a clear standout, there's something to be said about the badass bounce of "Bat Man," which finds our young hero back on his Bruce Wayne. Pulling through his neighborhood in a Rolls, YoungBoy equates himself to the legendary DC hero while spitting bars that might elicit approving nods from the villains.

Looks can be deceiving. Where Bat-Man is not about using lethal force, YoungBoy seems more than willing to bend the rules of morality. Anyone daring to test him will be met with a small arsenal and not even the sharpest excuse will cut it. Yet there is a parallel to be made with Bruce Wayne in that both he and YoungBoy are flashy in their presentation. If you see the diamonds dancing expect a red dot to follow shortly thereafter. 

Check out the Still Flexin Still Steppin highlight now, especially if you're into that signature Southern bounce. It's no secret that NBA holds the Cash Money movement close to heart, and songs like this tend to feel like soft homages to the legendary collective. What do you think about "Bat Man?"

Quotable Lyrics

Big gat, I got all this money in my pants, talking big stacks
Had to tell that bitch to watch her hands, push yo shit back
I be walking with that thirty in my pants, you can't miss that
I know you see the way these diamonds dance
Man look, he said he gon' step on who? I'm gon' put him on the news
I just hit an opp with the stick like I'm playing pool

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Still Flexin Still Steppin bat man Bruce Wayne
2 Comments
