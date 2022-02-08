YoungBoy Never Broke Again Asks For Mercy On New Single "Mr Grim Reaper"

One of the most consistent rappers of this generation, not many weeks pass by without us hearing from YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The Baton Rouge-raised 22-year-old artist is fresh off the release of his new mixtape, Colors, but he's still focusing on releasing more new music, dropping his latest single "Mr. Grim Reaper" on YouTube on Tuesday (February 8).

The song has a reflective tone throughout as YoungBoy Never Broke Again speaks with the Grim Reaper, asking why many of his friends were taken away from him at such a young age. He also mentions family members that have been killed, asking for his loved ones to be pardoned in the future. YB asks for peace in the lyrics, claiming that his pain has left him "heartless" as he asks for forgiveness.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

"At these times we battle please forgive me," wrote Top as the caption to the video.

Listen to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's latest single release below and let us know what you think in the comments. For more of YB's vulnerable songs, check out a list of our favorite emotional moments from the rapper here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Either to be dead or gone

I don't wanna leave

I say "Father I'm sorry, all my pain got me heartless"

I just wanna find some peace

But I'm like Mister Grim Reaper

I do not mean to disturb your time

I just wan' ask you, "Can you leave my family out?"

You got it hard and most of all my n***as laying up in a graveyard