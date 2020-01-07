If So Much Fun proved anything, it's that Young Thug is a bonafide hip-hop superstar. Not only is the oddball rapper the stylistic patriarch of legions of children, but he also happens to be leading by example on the charts. Last night, Jeffery took to Instagram to celebrate his latest milestone, an impressive one at that. His most recent album So Much Fun has been officially certified platinum, marking the highest-selling solo album of his career thus far.

The comments were lined with celebratory praise, with artists like T.I., EarthGang, Mike WiLL Made-It, Lil Yachty, Nav, and Quavo sliding through with some well-wishes. "Like this if u help contribute to make this platinum by playing this album a billion times, because I know I did," writes Lil Boat, who previously collaborated with Young Thug on "Been Thru A Lot" and "On Me."

It's possible that the behind-the-scenes chemistry between J. Cole and Young Thug had a profound effect on So Much Fun, and we can only hope the pair continue to work together on future endeavors. We've still got Punk to look forward to, and while he previously teased a February release, it's hard to say whether that will ultimately come to fruition. Either way, we've still got So Much Fun on rotation. Congratulations Young Thug!