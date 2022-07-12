Young Thug is in good spirits, according to his sister HiDoraah. Thugger's sister recently shared an update for fans after visiting the rapper in jail in Atlanta. HiiDoraah went on Twitter where she told fans that he's doing well and smiling. "Just seen Jeff... He's all smiles & positive energy," she wrote along with a spiderweb emoji, the hand heart emoji, and a prayer emoji. It seems to be similar to what Lil Baby said in early June after he chopped it up with Thugger.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Thug has offered a few messages for his fans since his incarceration earlier this year. He appeared on the Summer Jam stage through a voice recording where he urged followers to support Kevin Liles' Rap Music On Trial petition after the executive appeared at his bond hearing. Most recently, he shared a phone freestyle that offered a bit of insight into his creative space currently.

There isn't any word on if YSL or 300 Ent. has any music from Thug to release while he's away but fans will be treated to a new documentary on the rapper. Rolling Stone Films and Jigsaw have partnered to produce a docuseries and podcast exploring Thug's rise in the music industry and his recent legal issues. We'll keep you posted on more information regarding the docuseries, as well as any updates on Young Thug's case.