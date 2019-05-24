After a mysterious art-centred live-stream this week, Young Thug officially debuted his new single with Travis Scott and J. Cole. "The London" has been marketed as a summer anthem and it's a song that will almost certainly be in rotation for a very long time. Having released just a few hours ago, Thug seems to be well on the way to reaching the next stage in his career by dropping his new album GOLDMOUFDOG. He's taking a considerably different approach this time around, calculating his moves and deking us out more than a few times. On his social profiles, he seemingly revealed the cover art for the project, which is just a photo of himself looking as glamorous as ever.

Being a man that posed for his Jeffery album cover in a dress, there's not much Thugger can do to shock us at this point. The potential album art for GOLDMOUFDOG is substantially understated this time around, simply containing an image of the rapper intensely staring in the camera. The photo looks like it could be used as a skincare or haircare advertisement and while it may not be the final form of the album's cover art, fans seem satisfied with it, referring to the artist as a "sassy GOAT" in the comments.

In addition to the unveiling of the possible album artwork, Thug launched a website that seemingly contains a countdown for the project's arrival. If you visit this website, you'll be redirected to a countdown but whenever you refresh the page, the time changes drastically. Sneaky, Thugger. Jeffrey appears to be tapping into his playful side this time around. Are you down with it?