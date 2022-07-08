Young Thug's nephew is reportedly in police custody after allegedly killing his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Police say they arrested Fardereen Deonta Grier on Wednesday at a residential home just outside of Atlanta after receiving a call about robbers. East Point PD spokesperson Allyn Glover revealed that police witnessed Grier in tears as his girlfriend Destiny was lying in blood once they responded.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Glover said that police responded to a call from Grier who told police that he was fighting off two home introducers who were armed and masked. However, the officers claim that Grier confessed to shooting Destiny in the face, while a neighbor confirmed they overheard an argument at the residence before police arrived.

Glover also said Grier informed the police that he's related to Young Thug. Grier is the son of Thug's oldest sister, which sources close to the Atlanta rapper confirmed to the publication.

Glover confirmed that Grier has been charged with murder for the death of his girlfriend. So far, Thug's legal team hasn't issued any comments regarding Grier's arrest.

Thug is currently behind bars after he was arrested as part of a RICO indictment on YSL. This week, a judge issued an order to protect witnesses in the case after prosecutors allege those testifying have received death threats.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Grier's case.

[Via]