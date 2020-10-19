Young Thug's driver, who has reportedly worked for him for the last 7-8 years, is threatening to sue the rapper over a beatdown that happened earlier this year.

According to a new report from TMZ, Thug's chauffeur Derrick Thrasher is hanging a potential lawsuit over the So Much Fun rapper's head, as well as his artist Lil Duke and 300 Entertainment, because of an altercation that took place back in May.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

The publication notes that Thrasher was invited to a party with Young Thug and Duke, where he got into a verbal altercation with the latter. Thrasher's lawyers say that he left the party, taking the high road and avoiding any further fighting with Duke. Of course, he returned once Thug needed a ride home and, when he showed up again after leaving, Thrasher claims he was viciously assaulted.

A letter sent to Young Thug claims that his driver was held down, punched, kicked, and more. Somebody allegedly also broke a liquor bottle over his head, which required him to have surgery.

Thrasher is apparently hoping to settle with the rapper but, if they're unable to reach an agreement, he will be suing.



Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

We have reached out to Young Thug's representatives and, so far, we have not heard back.

We will keep you posted on any updates.