After the release of Young Thug's debut album So Much Fun, the beef between the Slime God and Atlanta veteran YFN Lucci intensified. They have had their differences for months but this last week has been rough. Thug has thrown shots at his rival on social media and Lucc ended up taking things to the radio. He previously claimed that he had slept with Jerrika Karlae, Thug's longtime girlfriend, which is something that she has denied on Twitter. This morning though, Lucci took to a local Atlanta radio station to reassert himself, saying that he was "in the bed with her a couple times." Of course, Karlae was not satisfied with all of this being brought back up so she took to her own platform to tell the truth.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images -- Jerrika Karlae attends Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Celebration on January 28, 2016 in Fayetteville, Georgia

Recording a live-stream in the car, Karlae went absolutely crazy on YFN Lucci, calling him out for dragging her name through the mud. A censored version of the video was reposted by The Shade Room, which we've included below.

"You lame ass n***a. You clout chasing ass, goofy-ass n***a," she started. "You fucking clout chasing ass, weak ass n***a. Listen, hey. I ain't stopping nothing, you been in bed with who!? Been in bed with who?? On my whole motherfucking family, you lying. On my mama life, on the woman I love the most, I ain't never been in bed with you!"

She then goes on to say she has direct messages from the rapper that will help prove her case. Who do you think is lying?