Young Thug's "Floyd Mayweather" Was A Six-Minute Trap Epic

In the opening track of Young Thug's high-spirited debut album So Much Fun, the eclectic Atlanta artist rapped, "Had to wear the dress 'cause I had a stick." And unless you were just now tuning into Young Thug's frequency, you already knew what he was referencing: the iconic cover of his 2016 mixtape Jeffery, in which the towering rapper sported a kimono-style dress designed by Italian designer Alessandro Trincone.

That tape followed Thug's acclaimed Slime Season mixtape series, and although fans were patiently awaiting his highly anticipated debut album — which at the time was still tentatively titled Hy!£UN35 (HiTunes) — Young Thug dropped off an experimental nine-track project (10 including his classic "Pick Up The Phone" collab with Travis Scott) instead. And today, Jeffery celebrates its five-year anniversary.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The mixtape featured fan-favorite tracks like "Wyclef Jean," "Guwop," and "Kanye West," but of all the memorable moments on Jeffery, the tape's second track, "Floyd Mayweather," remains a highlight. The woozy cut features Gunna, Gucci Mane, and Travis Scott, and it goes on for six minutes straight. Still, despite its repetitive nature, the laid-back cut is a trap epic of sorts, and it remains a gem from one of Young Thug's most peculiar projects to date.

Stream "Floyd Mayweather" below and let us know who you think had the hardest verse. Also, let us know which track from Jeffery is your favorite, five years later.

Quotable Lyrics

And you can never be like 'Wop, you little snitch (You little snitch)

You make me mad, I have a threesome with your bitch (Ooh)

I'm from Custer East Atlanta, yeah, the 6 (Yeah, yeah, the 6)

I make one brick turn to two, I know a trick (Skrrt, skrrt)

The walking lick, my chopper is my walkin' stick (Grra, grra)