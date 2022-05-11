Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., says that he will fight for his son "to the end," after he, Gunna, and over twenty other members of YSL were listed in a 56-count indictment, earlier this week. Williams Sr. spoke with WSB-TV for a brief interview on Tuesday.

“I’m gonna fight for him to the end,” Williams told the local outlet. “I’m his father. That’s what I do.”

When asked to describe YSL, he labeled it a business.

"It's a business. It's a record label," he explained. "I want any parent that has lost a child to street violence, any parent that wants, to join in marching on street violence because these are our kids.



Aaron Davidson / Getty Images

As for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's opinion on YSL, she described it as an "affiliate of the Bloods gang" during a recent press conference.

“YSL is an acronym for ‘Young Slime Life’ and it’s a hybrid gang that operates here in Atlanta and it’s an affiliate of the Bloods gang,” Willis said. “This indictment is significant because it targets 28 people who decided to become involved in a criminal street gang and really do havoc in our community.”

Thug is being charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity, while Gunna has been charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO.

Charges for other names featured in the indictment include murder, aggravated assault, firearms violations, theft, drug possession, participating in street gang activity, armed robbery, and carjacking.

Check out WSB-TV's interview with Young Thug's father below.





[Via]