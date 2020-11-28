Young Thug's Daughter Mego YSL Drops Debut Single "They Listen A Lot"

Young Thug has undoubtedly been the most influential rapper of the 2010s. Between himself and Future, their imprint of trap music has birthed a new generation of music. But ultimately, who will carry their torch?

It looks like Thugger's seven-year-old daughter Mego YSL has taken on the task. Last night, Mego released her debut single, "They Listen A Lot" and it's hard not to hear the similarities between herself and her father. She comes through with high-fashion references and a stretched out "Yessirski" as her father would over groovy production.

Mego YSL is showing early potential that she'll be the one to carry her father's legacy. Perhaps, she becomes the first child star of YSL Records.

Check out Mego YSL's new single "They Listen A Lot" below.

Quotable Lyrics

We up, we do it

We shoot, we ball

We shot, don't miss

We Gucci, we Fendi

We Prada, t-shirt

It match the Louis



