mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug's Daughter Mego YSL Drops Debut Single "They Listen A Lot"

Aron A.
November 28, 2020 14:38
148 Views
01
1
Via InstagramVia Instagram
Via Instagram

They Listen A Lot
Mego YSL

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Young Thug's daughter makes her rapping debut on, "They Listen A Lot."


Young Thug has undoubtedly been the most influential rapper of the 2010s. Between himself and Future, their imprint of trap music has birthed a new generation of music. But ultimately, who will carry their torch?

It looks like Thugger's seven-year-old daughter Mego YSL has taken on the task. Last night, Mego released her debut single, "They Listen A Lot" and it's hard not to hear the similarities between herself and her father. She comes through with high-fashion references and a stretched out "Yessirski" as her father would over groovy production.

Mego YSL is showing early potential that she'll be the one to carry her father's legacy. Perhaps, she becomes the first child star of YSL Records.

Check out Mego YSL's new single "They Listen A Lot" below.

Quotable Lyrics
We up, we do it
We shoot, we ball
We shot, don't miss
We Gucci, we Fendi
We Prada, t-shirt
It match the Louis

Mego YSL
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  148
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mego YSL Young Thug
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Thug's Daughter Mego YSL Drops Debut Single "They Listen A Lot"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject