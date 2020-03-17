Any kind of birthday celebration that Lil Keed had planned with his friends and family will need to be canceled or postponed due to the potential spread of coronavirus. The Atlanta rapper celebrated his big day yesterday but he was likely forced to stay home with his baby mama and their daughter after we were all advised to practice social distancing. Unfortunately, that means that Keed will probably not see his music father, mentor Young Thug.

Before creating headlines for his biblical understanding of COVID-19, Young Thug was on social media wishing his close friend Lil Keed a happy birthday.

"Happy bday to my oldest I love u kid... get richer," wrote Thugger on Instagram.



The two recording artists have been working together for years, developing the "Fetish" star to be one of the fastest-rising rappers in the business. Alongside his brother Lil Gotit, Lil Keed is on the verge of a breakout campaign. With his new album Trapped On Cleveland 3 coming out soon, he has a chance at growing even further within the music business.

