If there's a mogul who has mastered the art of wheeling business deals that create multi-million dollar companies, it's Jay-Z. Shawn Carter went from dealing drugs at the Marcy projects to becoming hip hop's first billionaire, and other artists—newcomers and veterans alike—are hoping to have nine zeros added to their net worths, as well.

Young Thug let it be known that he's waiting on Jay to share his secret billionaire sauce with the world, because when the time comes, Thugger will be front-row-center taking notes. In a clip of a conversation between the So Much Fun rapper and T.I., the two Atlanta artists talked about Jay-Z's knack for making proper business moves.

"You must teach what's taught," he said. "I don't give a f*ck who you is...I expect Jay Z to tell me how to become a billionaire before he pass away. I respect this. This ain't something you hide from." Thugger added that doesn't mind if Jay Z tells the entire world, but he wants to make sure Hov doesn't spare any details when sharing information with him, personally. "Make sure to tell me 'cause I'mma tell the world," he said while T.I. laughed.

Thugger then asked, "What's better than one billionaire?" T.I. answered, "Two," using Jay's "Family Feud" lyrics to bolster the conversation. Check out the clip below along with the two rappers discussing Hov's recent NFL-Roc Nation deal.