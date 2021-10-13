Young Thug is one of the most confident artists rap has to offer and ahead of his upcoming album PUNK, set to release this Friday, October 15, the 30-year-old sat down with Complex to speak about everything from Lil Baby to the President of the United States.

Arguably the most poignant point Thugger made, however, came during a tangent about Kanye West and the pair's collaboration on Donda's "Remote Control."

When asked if West tried to point him in a gospel direction to keep with the theme of the record, Jeffrey made it clear he will always do exactly what he wants.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"You can't instruct me ... You can't give me instructions, and I am saying that humbly. I understand music. I understand life. I understand everything," the Slime Season rapper said. "I understand the way the universe works, so you don't have to talk to me about certain shit. I feel like n****s like Kanye West, and Jay-Z, and fucking Quincy Jones, and James Brown, and if Michael Jackson and Prince were here … Them n****s understand that about me. They trust me."

That type of trust is important, and after rumors swirled that his contributions on "Remote Control" were close to being left of Donda, Thugger went straight to the source and warned of the consequences.

"What n****s don't know about Kanye West is he's a real n***a. He's a billionaire, and all that shit is cool, but in real life, he could survive in the trenches. If he go to the trenches, the jungle, he could survive. He a real n***a," he said of the 44-year-old Chicago rapper. Despite singing West's praises, however, Thug let Yeezy know what would happen if he didn't make it on Donda. "I just hit Kanye like, ‘Bro, if I ain't on the album, we are not speaking."

Thugger, who in the same Complex interview assured that he is "bigger than the president," is probably one of the only people who could hit Kanye with that type of message. We saw what happened to the likes of Chris Brown and Soulja Boy when they complained they didn't make Donda, and we saw what happened when one of Ye's engineers was late to work, but none of that was going to happen to Young Thug.

He let Kanye know what type of time he was on and made the final album tracklist as a result.

