As fans prepare for the impending release of Certified Lover Boy, the direction of Drake's career has become a hot topic of conversation. YK Osiris argued that while Drake is one of the top music artists in the world, there are still people who don't know who the OVO mogul is. Charlamagne Tha God contested that the "Drake era" has come and gone, and Young Thug believes that once an artist elevates to Drake's level, Hip Hop may no longer be a profitable option.

Over the last 48 hours, Thugger's interview with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast has caused points of controversy, particularly pertaining to his comments about Jay-Z's catalog. Elsewhere during the exchange, Young Thug said this about Drake: “I was talking to the youngins the other day...a Hip Hop artist you can only go so far.... Once you’re Drake level, there’s nothing else you could do. At this point, they’re waiting on you to fall down. It’s no next level unless you go pop or something else. So, I’m always focused on the next level.”

Thug and Chris Brown's Slime & B mixtape is dripping with R&B and pop influences, so he hasn't missed the mark with his goals. However, there is a debate over whether Thug has yet reached the "Drake level" he speaks of, or if there is still more work to do. You can check out the podcast interview below.