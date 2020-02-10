It looks like the JACKBOYS compilation project will soon get another set of visuals as Young Thug took to Twitter to tease fans with the potential of a new music video for "OUT WEST," which marked his contribution to the project.

"Out west video?" he simply tweeted Sunday evening.

Naturally, the Atlanta representative was met with responses from fans in the affirmative.

Since the JACKBOYS release, we've been given a trio of videos highlighting the tracks "GANG GANG," "GATTI" and the "JACKBOYS" interlude, and outside of Thug's tweet, no other sources confirm that "OUT WEST" will soon join the list. In total, the project featured appearances from ROSALÍA, Lil Baby, Quavo & Offset, Young Thug, and Pop Smoke.

"OUT WEST" proved to be a standout cut on the JACKBOYS compilation effort and a clear favorite among listeners. The sticky backdrop arrived courtesy of producers Jabz and Buddah Bless and scored yet another successful link-up between Young Thug and Travis Scott. Just ahead of the release of JACKBOYS, Trav reciprocated the support when he made an appearance on So Much Fun (Deluxe) track "Hop Off A Jet."