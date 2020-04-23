French Montana and Young Thug kicked off a heated war of words this week after the former claimed to have more hits than Kendrick Lamar. While the remark had absolutely nothing to do with himself, Thug clearly found it to be a little blasphemous as a hip-hop fan, calling out the Bronx rapper on social media. What ensued was a ferocious battle that has lasted over twenty-four hours.

Already, the internet has pretty unanimously declared Young Thug to be the winner in this feud but French Montana isn't giving up yet. They both issued new responses to one another over the course of the night and, as expected, it got ugly.

On French Montana's side, the "Unforgettable" rapper began referring to Thugger as "Barbie" before rewinding to the Atlanta native being featured on Fake Watch Busta's page with an alleged fugazi timepiece. Then, he claimed to have contributed to Thug's recent growth across social media, taking credit for at least 100,000 new followers that the star amassed during their feud.

Things on Young Thug's side were a little harsher. Instead of taking superficial shots, King Slime decided to just continually taunt French Montana, seemingly allowing the rapper to dig his own grave.

"That's all u got auntie?" asked Thug on top of Montana's watch post. "Somebody get this n***a a @flattummytea deal he's running out of money," he laughed in a separate upload to his Instagram Story. "@fashionnova hit me up I can plug you in with this bomb."

It was revealed earlier in the day that they feud actually stems from last summer, with Thug sharing old direct message conversations on his page.

Whose side are you on and how much longer do you think this will last?