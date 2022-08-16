The RICO case involving Young Thug and Gunna is causing the rappers even more headaches as Thugger now faces yet another legal battle. The YSL Records rappers have been incarcerated for months without bond after they were added to lengthy indictment that also names dozens of others who are their alleged associates. They have been charged with being members of a street gang and authorities accused the defendants of racketeering, murder, robbery, and several other infractions.

Thug and Gunna's legal teams have denied that they have been involved in illegal activity, and while they battle that out in court, The Atlanta Journal-Consitution reports that Thugger is being sued by a promoter.

We can only imagine the number of opportunities being missed with the rappers incarcerated, but A-1 Concert Entertainment believes they should receive their money back due to Young Thug having to cancel a June concert. According to the report, Thug was contracted in January to perform a 45-minute set for $300K. He was said to have already received $150K up front as negotiated, and once his performance was over, he would get the remainder of his fee.

However, with Thug remaining in jail, he missed out altogether, and the promoters want their money back. They are suing Thug for breaching his contract and although the promoter did reportedly contact YSL Touring, they never received their funds. It was reported that YSL Touring agreed to pay back the deposit but A-1 said it was never sent, so they're taking Young Thug to court for $150K.

[via]